Genoa bridge collapses, deaths reported

Genoa, August 14 - Several people have died after a section of a highway bridge in Genoa collapsed on Tuesday, rescue sources said. Several crushed vehicles are under the rubble with dead people inside, the sources said. Around 10 vehicles are involved after a large section of the Morandi viaduct upon which the A10 motorway runs gave way amid torrential rain, the sources said. The viaduct runs over shopping centres, factories, some homes, the Genoa-Milan railway line and the Polcevera river. "I am following what has happened in Genoa with maximum ransport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said via Twitter. "We are in close contact with the highways agency and we are going to the scene with deputy minister Rixi. "My total support and the moment is with the city".

