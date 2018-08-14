Genoa bridge collapse inhuman tragedy - Toninelli

Rome
14/08/2018
Rome, August 14 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli on Monday described the collapse of a motorway viaduct in Genoa as an "inhuman tragedy". "I am following what has happened in Genoa with maximum apprehension, which looks like being an inhuman tragedy," Toninelli said via Twitter. "We are in close contact with the highways agency and we are going to the scene with deputy minister Rixi. "My total support and the moment is with the city".
