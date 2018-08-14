Tunisia held 9 Islamist extremists headed for Italy- Salvini

Rome
14/08/2018
Rome, August 14 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that Tunisia had detained a group of potentially dangerous Islamist extremists who were about to try to reach Italy via sea. "The Tunisian authorities have held nine Islamic extremists who were trying to embark on a rubber dinghy to reach Italy," Salvini, who is also deputy premier and leader of the rightwing League party, said via Twitter. "This will show those who say 'the terrorists don't arrive by boat...' Will (daily newspaper) Repubblica report this?".
