Govt to move forward on budget stability, debt cuts

Rome
14/08/2018
Rome, August 14 - The government said Tuesday that it is committed to budget stability after telephone talks on Monday between Premier Giuseppe Conte, Deputy Premiers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria on the economic blueprint that will be presented in September. "The planning outlook, as is already known, reconciles the government's programme objectives with stability of the public finances and, in particular, the continuation of the path of reduction of debt-to-GDP ratio," the premier's office said in a statement.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Il primo “incivile” stangato di 600 euro!
di Domenico Bertè
Terrore in spiaggia, assassinato un 45enne
di Pino Brosio
Atm, 300 corse in meno al giorno
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online