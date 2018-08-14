Rome

Govt to move forward on budget stability, debt cuts

Premier's office says will be reconciled with govt's objectives

Rome, August 14 - The government said Tuesday that it is committed to budget stability after telephone talks on Monday between Premier Giuseppe Conte, Deputy Premiers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria on the economic blueprint that will be presented in September. "The planning outlook, as is already known, reconciles the government's programme objectives with stability of the public finances and, in particular, the continuation of the path of reduction of debt-to-GDP ratio," the premier's office said in a statement.

