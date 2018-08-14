Rome

Spread drops, Milan bourse rises

FTSE Mib up 0.7% in early trading

Rome, August 14 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund opened on 268 basis points on Tuesday, after closing on 278 points on Tuesday. The yield on the BTP was 3%. The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index, meanwhile, gained 0.7% in early trading as the financial markets recovered some of the ground lost in recent days amid concerns about the Turkish crisis.

