Three probed in gang-master case after migrant deaths

Larino, August 13 - Prosecutors in the southern town of Larino have put three people under investigation over the alleged exploitation of migrant workers via the gang-master system, sources said on Monday. The probe was launched after the recent death of 12 migrant workers in a road accident as they were being taken to tomato fields near Foggia, Puglia. The crash and another in which four migrants were killed highlighted the problem of the exploitation of foreign farm workers in Italy.