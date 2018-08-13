Rome

F1: Ferrari still has lots of potential - Vettel

German driver 24 points behind Hamilton

Rome, August 13 - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel said Monday that he remains confident of challenging for this year's Formula One title despite having fallen 24 points behind Mercedes' Lewis Hamiton in the driver's standings. "Last year, we lost the championship I think because our car wasn't quick enough to be a match in the final part of the season, despite what happened with the DNFs," the four-time world champion said. "So I hope that this year, and I think this year has shown so far that our car is more efficient, our car is stronger and still has a lot of potential to unleash. "I'm quite confident with what's sitting in the pipeline that we can improve. So we'll see. It should be an exciting second part of the year". The next grand prix is in Belgium on August 24-26.

