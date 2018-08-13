Rome

Storms coming ahead of Ferragosto holiday

Piedmont and Liguria set to be hit first

Storms coming ahead of Ferragosto holiday

Rome, August 13 - A wave of bad weather bringing storms to many parts of the country is set to hit Italy in the run up to Wednesday's Ferragosto holiday national holiday. The weather front is set to hit the northeast first, bringing storms on Monday to Piedmont and Liguria. "On Tuesday the low pressure will slide down our peninsular, bringing conditions of instability to northeast and the central regions," said experts from the Centro Epson Meteo. They said the bad weather will reach southern Italy on Wednesday.

