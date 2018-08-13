Rome

Half of holiday homes rented illegally-finance police

Puglia, Tuscany, Lazio have highest number of cases

Rome, August 13 - The finance police said Monday that it suspects over half of the holiday homes that are rented out in Italy are leased illegally. It said that checks on 853 properties rented at Italian seaside and mountain resorts found offences were committed in 539 of those cases. It said that in most of those cases, 450, the property had been rented out off the books so no tax was paid on the transaction. Puglia, Tuscany, Lazio were the regions with the highest number of cases.

