Berlin

Negotiations with Rome on migrants will take time - Merkel

Will call premier if necessary says chancellor

Berlin, August 13 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that talks with Italy on managing migrants are not likely to be wrapped up quickly. "The negotiations with Greece have gone very far forward, those with Italy will take a while," Merkel told a news conference in Berlin when asked about talks on push-backs at the border with Italy and Greece. "Obviously, if it were necessary, I would call the Premier (Giuseppe Conte)".

