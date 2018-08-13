Negotiations with Rome on migrants will take time - Merkel

Berlin
13/08/2018
Berlin, August 13 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that talks with Italy on managing migrants are not likely to be wrapped up quickly. "The negotiations with Greece have gone very far forward, those with Italy will take a while," Merkel told a news conference in Berlin when asked about talks on push-backs at the border with Italy and Greece. "Obviously, if it were necessary, I would call the Premier (Giuseppe Conte)".
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
di Pino Brosio
Il primo “incivile” stangato di 600 euro!
di Domenico Bertè
Atm, 300 corse in meno al giorno
di Domenico Bertè
Biciclette “truccate”: trentuno indagati
di Leonardo Orlando
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online