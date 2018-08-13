Hospital dept staff probed over newborn's death

Brescia, August 13 - All of the 16 staff members of the neonatal intensive care department at Brescia's Spedali Civili hospital have been put under investigation after the death of a baby that contracted a fatal bacteria in it, sources said on Monday. The newborn died after contracting the serratia marcescens bacteria. Prosecutors said putting the doctors and the other medical personnel under investigation was a formality that would make it possible for the probed physicians to nominate a consultant for the autopsy on the body of the baby, who was born prematurely in June. Six other patients were also infected by the bacteria, including the dead child's twin brother. The neonatal intensive care department has been closed to new arrivals so that the area can be cleansed of all possible sources of infection.