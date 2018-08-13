Rome

#Aquarius appeals for port of safety

MSF says Italy and Malta have refused access to ports

Rome, August 13 - The SOS MEDITERRANEE and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) NGOs on Monday appealed to European governments to assign the migrant-rescue ship Aquarius a port of safety "without delay" after it saved 141 people in the Mediterranean. "Maritime authorities from #Malta and #Italy inform #Aquarius that they will not grant 141 people onboard a place of safety to disembark," MSF said via Twitter. "#Aquarius has now reached a standby position exactly between Malta and Italy and is awaiting further guidance". The NGOs said more than 70% of those rescued originate from Somalia and Eritrea. "While the medical condition of those rescued is stable for now, many are extremely weak and malnourished," they said. "Many report that they were held in inhumane conditions in Libya".

