Rome

Spread climbs to 275 points

Bourse down amid investor concerns about Turkish crisis

Rome, August 13 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund climbed to 275 basis points in early trading on Monday. The yield on the BTP was up to 3.06%. The spread, a key measure of investor confidence, closed on 266 points on Friday. The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index shed 0.6% in early trading as European markets continued to feel the effects of the Turkish crisis.

