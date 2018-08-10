Milan bourse down, spread up amid Turkish fears

Milan
10/08/2018
Milan, August 10 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index closed 2.51% down on 21,090 points on Friday amid fears about the consequences of plunge in the Turkish lira. The bourse was 3% down at one stage in the afternoon. UniCredit stock was under particularly heavy pressure. The Italian bank owns Turkish lender Yapi Kredi. Its share price was suspended for excess volatility when it was 5.8% down at 13.60 euros, compared to its starting price of 14.46 euros on Friday. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German bund, meanwhile, climbed to 264 basis points, with the yield on the BTP close to 3% at 2.96%. The BTP closed at 252 points on Thursday.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Incidente ferroviario: morti due bimbi, grave la madre
di Alfonso Naso
Vernici nel cassonetto a Minissale, un’inciviltà che sembra senza fine
di Emanuele Rigano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online