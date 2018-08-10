One of 3 missing Mt Blanc mountaineers found dead

Aosta, August 10 - One of three Italian mountaineers missing on the French side of Mont Blanc since Tuesday was found dead on Friday. The body of Luca Lombardini, 31, was found at the bottom of a rock crevice. The other two members of the party, Lombardini's 27-year-old girlfriend Elisa Berton and his 28-year-old brother Alessandro, are feared dead too. Their bodies may have been tied to the same rope that Luca Lombardini's body was attached to. Rescuers had to cut the rope to recover his body.