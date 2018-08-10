Turin

Soccer: Back at Juve because heart is here - Bonucci

I missed home says Italy defender

Soccer: Back at Juve because heart is here - Bonucci

Turin, August 10 - Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci said Friday that his decision to return to champions Juventus after a trophyless season at AC Milan was dictated by the heart. "I have returned because I missed home and because I left my heart here," he told a news conference. "I realised that the decision taken in a moment of anger was not the right one. "I'm enthusiastic about starting this new path, after a year that gave me a lot in human terms, but took things away from me in terms of victories". The 31-year-old won six Serie A titles and three Italian Cups during his first stint with the Turin giants, which ended a year ago amid reported tension with coach Massimiliano Allegri.

