Turin Shroud close encounter for 2,500 young people

Turin, August 10 - Cesare Nosiglia, the archbishop of Turin, has said that 2,500 young people will be allowed to have extraordinary 'close encounter' with the Turin Shroud on Friday evening. "It will be an extraordinary veneration because for the first time in history it will be possible to contemplate it from a distance of centimetres (away from the glass of the chapel that hosts it)," said Nosiglia, who is also the custodian of the shroud. "It would also be the ideal way to do the next public showings".