Turin

Turin Shroud close encounter for 2,500 young people

First time can be admired from centimetres away - Nosiglia

Turin Shroud close encounter for 2,500 young people

Turin, August 10 - Cesare Nosiglia, the archbishop of Turin, has said that 2,500 young people will be allowed to have extraordinary 'close encounter' with the Turin Shroud on Friday evening. "It will be an extraordinary veneration because for the first time in history it will be possible to contemplate it from a distance of centimetres (away from the glass of the chapel that hosts it)," said Nosiglia, who is also the custodian of the shroud. "It would also be the ideal way to do the next public showings".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente ferroviario: morti due bimbi, grave la madre

Incidente ferroviario: morti due bimbi, grave la madre

di Alfonso Naso

Trovati in una parete rocciosa un fucile clandestino e munizioni

Trovati in una parete rocciosa un fucile e munizioni

Treno Reggio-Roma bloccato con 400 persone a bordo

Treno Reggio-Roma bloccato con 400 persone a bordo

La tragedia del treno: la donna ha cercato di salvare i figli

La tragedia del treno: la donna ha cercato di salvare i figli

Vernici nel cassonetto a Minissale, un’inciviltà che sembra senza fine

Vernici nel cassonetto a Minissale, un’inciviltà che sembra senza fine

di Emanuele Rigano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33