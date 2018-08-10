Hope 'anomaly' of League with M5S ends - Berlusconi

Rome

(see related stories on Berlusconi, League running along in Abruzzo) Rome, August 10 - Forza Italia (FI) leader and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi said Friday that he hopes the 'anomaly' of the League being allied with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) does not last. "Our hope is that the anomaly of this yellow-green government runs out soon," Berlusconi said in a statement. "We are opposing it firmly because it is damaging, above all for the productive classes, those who are working and who are looking for work. "We hope that the League goes back to being a lead player with us in a comprehensive centre right at the national and local level. "Our political horizon remains the centre right. "Any other prospect is obviously excluded, especially that of agreements with the (centre-left Democratic Party) PD".

