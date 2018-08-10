Rome

Soccer: Parma's 5-point penalty overturned

Calaiò ban cut

Calaiò ban cut

Rome, August 10 - Promoted Parma's five-point deduction for the upcoming Serie A season for an alleged attempt at match-fixing by striker Emanuele Calaiò was overturned by an Italian soccer federation appeal tribunal on Thursday. Calaiò's two-year ban, meanwhile, was transformed into a suspension until the end of the year and a 30,000-euro fine. The case regarded messages Calaio sent a opposition player before the last game of the 2017-18 Serie B season, calling on him not to try too hard. Calaio said he was joking.

