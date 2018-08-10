Rome

Swimming: Quadarella star as Italy grabs six golds at Euros

Codia and Panziera crowned European champions in final day

Swimming: Quadarella star as Italy grabs six golds at Euros

Rome, August 10 - Simona Quadarella completed a hat-trick of golds at the European swimming championships on Glasgow on Thursday to help Italy finish third in the medal table. Quadarella triumphed in the 400 metres freestyle to add to the titles she won in the 800m and 1,500m events. Piero Codia's won the men's 100m butterfly and Margherita Panziera won the women's 200 backstroke to help the Azzurri reach a tally of six goals, five silvers and 11 bronzes. Only Britain and Russia did better in the pool.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente ferroviario: morti due bimbi, grave la madre

Incidente ferroviario: morti due bimbi, grave la madre

di Alfonso Naso

Trovati in una parete rocciosa un fucile clandestino e munizioni

Trovati in una parete rocciosa un fucile e munizioni

Treno Reggio-Roma bloccato con 400 persone a bordo

Treno Reggio-Roma bloccato con 400 persone a bordo

La tragedia del treno: la donna ha cercato di salvare i figli

La tragedia del treno: la donna ha cercato di salvare i figli

Vernici nel cassonetto a Minissale, un’inciviltà che sembra senza fine

Vernici nel cassonetto a Minissale, un’inciviltà che sembra senza fine

di Emanuele Rigano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33