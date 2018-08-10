Swimming: Quadarella star as Italy grabs six golds at Euros

Rome, August 10 - Simona Quadarella completed a hat-trick of golds at the European swimming championships on Glasgow on Thursday to help Italy finish third in the medal table. Quadarella triumphed in the 400 metres freestyle to add to the titles she won in the 800m and 1,500m events. Piero Codia's won the men's 100m butterfly and Margherita Panziera won the women's 200 backstroke to help the Azzurri reach a tally of six goals, five silvers and 11 bronzes. Only Britain and Russia did better in the pool.