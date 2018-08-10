M5S-League bill for mandatory vaccines only in emergencies (2)

Rome, August 10 - Two senators from the ruling 5-Star Movement (M5S) and Northern League parties on Friday proposed a bill making vaccines mandatory only in the event of healthcare emergencies. Under the proposed legislation signed by M5S Senator Stefano Patuanelli and his League colleague Massimiliano Romeo, extraordinary intervention plans making one or more vaccines mandatory for certain age groups or health professionals will be possible only in the event of emergencies with the objective of maintaining safe levels of coverage. The proposed measure provides for fines ranging from 100 to 500 euros for those who do not abide by such extraordinary measures. On Thursday, Health Minister Giulia Grillo announced that the government coalition was presenting a bill to make the obligation for children to be vaccinated to have access to State schools flexible, pushing for a "method of recommendation". The method, she said, featured "flexible obligation measures at the local level, and therefore, also in the regions and towns where there are low vaccination coverage levels or epidemic emergencies".