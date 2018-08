Publisher Cesare De Michelis dead at 74

Rome, August 10 - Cesare De Michelis, the president of the Venice publishing house Marsilio, has died at the age of 74 while on holiday in Cortina d'Ampezzo, the company said on Friday. The brother of former Socialist minister Gianni De Michelis, he gave many top Italian writers their breaks, including Susanna Tamaro and Margaret Mazzantini. He would have turned 75 on August 19.