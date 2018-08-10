'Father-mother' replacing 'parent 1-2' on ID forms-Salvini

Rome, August 10 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Friday said he has ordered to change "parent 1" and "parent 2" into "mother" and "father" on forms to get an electronic identity card on his ministry's website. Speaking to online Catholic daily La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana, Salvini said: "I was told that on the interior ministry's website, forms for an electronic identity card had "parent 1" and "parent 2"'. "I immediately made them change the website restoring the definition of "mother" and "father" - it is a small sign but I will do everything possible that is provided for under the Constitution". "We will defend the natural family founded on the union between a man and a woman".