Milan

Milan bourse and euro down amid Turkish crisis

Bond spread up

Milan, August 10 - The Milan bourse's FTSE Mib index shed 1.44% in early trading on Friday as the crisis concerning the sharp drop in the value of the Turkish lira hit European stocks. The euro exchange rate with the dollar, meanwhile, dropped to 1.1432, the lowest level since July 2017, before regaining some ground and rising to 1.1454. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund climbed to 260 basis points before falling back to 257, with the yield on the BTP at 2.9%. The BTP closed at 252 points on Thursday.

