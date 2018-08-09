Soccer: Not joining Azzurri wasn't down to me-Pirlo

Rome

FIGC knew about my commitments says former Italy midfielder

Rome, August 9 - Andrea Pirlo has said that he wanted to join Italy coach Roberto Mancini's staff and the fact that this never happened was not his decision. "My return to the national team was interrupted not because it was what I wanted," the former Italy, AC Milan and Juventus midfielder told ANSA. "The Italian soccer federation knew all about my commitments with sponsors and extra-soccer partners, including the agreement that I was wrapping up with Sky. "I did a coaching course this summer to meet their demands. "At a certain point, this path was interrupted, not because that was what I wanted. "Nevertheless, my passion for the national team remains intact and I'll continue to follow it with affection".

