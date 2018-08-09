No more post office queues for parents with newborns

Rome
09/08/2018
Rome, August 9 - The Italian postal company has said that parents with newborn babies should not longer have to queue in its offices. The company said it has revised is courtesy notice for employees and clients in 12,800 offices recommending that people with babies in their arms or in pushchairs go to the front of the line. The slogan is: "to be advanced, you have to be a step behind". Customers have been requested to make way for pregnant women and disabled people for some time.
