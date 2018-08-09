CONSOB knew about Etruria crisis in 2013 - court

Rome, August 9 - Florence's court of appeal has said that Italian stock market regulator CONSOB knew about the crisis Banca Etruria was in way back in 2013. Banca Etruria went to the wall in 2015, leaving many small investors with worthless bonds in the medium-sized lender. The court said CONSOB know about the situation thanks to documentation provided by the Bank of Italy in the explanation of its ruling cancelling penalties that the regulator handed out in relation to the information provided for a capital increase.