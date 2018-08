Three Italians missing on Mont Blanc

Aosta, August 9 - Rescue teams are searching for three Italians who have been missing on the French side of Monte Bianco (Mont Blanc) since Tuesday. The Piedmont trio are brothers Alessandro Lombardini, 28, and Luca Lombardini, 31, and the latter's 27-year-old girlfriend Elisa Berton. "It is assumed that they fell in an inaccessible corner," Stéphane Bozon, the commander of the PGHM High Mountain police in Chamonix, told ANSA. He said a helicopter and a drone were being used as part of the search operation.