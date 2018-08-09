Man badly hurt after trying to stop car thieves

Andria, August 9 - A 44-year-old man is seriously injured after being run over while trying to stop thieves stealing his car from his garage on Thursday, sources said. The victim went out after hearing noises in the night and seeing from his apartment balcony that the garage door was open. One of two robbers put the car into reverse and hit the man before fleeing with his accomplice. Police are studying video surveillance footage as part of the effort to track down the criminals. The victim is not in a life-threatening condition, the sources said.