Italian consumption, incomes struggling to recover-ECB

Rome
09/08/2018
Rome, August 9 - The European Central Bank said in its economic bulletin on Thursday that consumer spending and income levels are struggling to recover in Italy after the crisis. "Ten years after the start of the Great Recession private consumption in Germany and France stands about 10% higher than before it began," the ECB said. "By contrast, consumption in Italy and Spain has not yet recovered completely... "In Italy and Spain real compensation of employees remains significantly lower than before the crisis, on account of both crisis-induced wage moderation and unemployment remaining elevated".
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Incidente ferroviario: morti due bimbi, grave la madre
di Alfonso Naso
Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa
di Antonella Rubino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online