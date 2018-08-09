Athletics: Osakue in discus final

Rome

'Cherry on cake to forget attack' says athlete

Rome, August 9 - Italy's Daisy Osakue qualified for the discus final of the European championships in Berlin on Thursday with a throw of 58.73 metres. The 22-year-old, who was born in Turin to Nigerian parents, almost missed the championships after injuring an eye when she was attacked by youths who threw an egg in her face. "It's the cherry on the cake that I needed to forget what happened," said Osakue. "It was wonderful. I felt good but reaching the final was a dream. "My European championships have gotten off to a fantastic start and I can't wait to have fun and make people have fun".

