We won't scrub 80-euro bonus, raise VAT - Salvini (2)

Rome, August 9 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini on Thursday dismissed media reports the government might decide not to avert a rise in VAT that is scheduled to kick in soon and could scrap an 80-euros-a-month tax bonus introduced by former centre-left premier Matteo Renzi. "The government is not thinking of taking away the 80 euros and it does not want to increase VAT," said Salvini, the leader of the rightwing League party. "I'm sorry that I have to chase after the leaks of newspapers that are clearly false and serve only to fill the dailies pages in August".

