Rome

VAT won't rise - Di Maio

Deputy premier says former govts left budget 'hole'

Rome, August 9 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio pledged Thursday that a rise in value-added tax that is set to kick in unless the government finds alternative funding will be averted. According to some media reports, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria did not want to avert the VAT rise. "The citizens have an advantage in that they can read the contract (of the League-5-Star Movement government) to know how things are," Di Maio told Rtl 102.5 radio. "It is written that VAT must not rise despite the debt risks created by (former centre-left premiers Paolo) Gentiloni and (Matteo) Renzi with their holes in financial coverage. "VAT will not increase. We don't want to take away money, but cut waste and favouritism. "The citizens can relax because we won't put our hands in their pockets".

