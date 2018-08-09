Italian cabinet approves hiring of 57,000 teachers

Rome
09/08/2018
Rome, August 9 - The Italian cabinet has greenlighted the hiring of 57,322 teachers for the 2018/2019 school year. It has also approved a decree law making it an aggravating circumstance if assaults on healthcare personnel happen during their carrying out of their duties. An anti-violence observatory will be set up to monitor incidents. Civil Service Minister Giulia Bongiorno has meanwhile announced that a bill will be drawn up for the reorganization of the public administration.
