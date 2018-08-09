Pistoia

Two 13-yr-olds behind shooting at Gambian migrant

'Simply a prank, no racial or political reason' said youths

Two 13-yr-olds behind shooting at Gambian migrant

Pistoia, Auguat 9 Two 13-year-old boys were found to have been behind insults yelled at a Gambian migrant and shots fired at him on August 2, police say. The incident occurred in the Tuscan town of Vicofaro, near Pistoia. Investigators say that the youths admitted they were behind the acts, claiming it was "a prank, without any racial or political motivation". Don Massimo Biancalani, the priest at the parish that is hosting the victim had said that "two young Italians shouted 'shitty blacks' and fired one or two shots at one of our migrant lads, who was unhurt". There has been a series of apparently racist attacks in Italy in recent months.

