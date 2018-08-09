Universiade: contract for first athletes' village ship

Naples, August 9 - The contract for the first ship that will provide accommodation for some of the athletes taking part in the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples will be signed on Thursday. The ship, the MSC Lirica, can hold up to around 2,000 passengers. The announcement was made in a statement by Campania regional governor Vincenzo De Luca. The ship will be the first of the two planned to be officialized as lodgings for some of the athletes' village that will be set up in Naples' Stazione Marittima. The focus was on the sports themselves at the top-level meeting held on Wednesday in the regional government headquarters. The individual sports will be held in Naples except for the fencing event, which is expected to be held in Salerno, while sports facilities located across the entire Campania region will be used for team sports. The plan for interventions was approved at the meeting. As concerns infrastructure, the overall investment is 127,107,177 euros for 57 sports facilities including 36 for competitions and 21 for training. In particular, for the San Paolo stadium - in addition to the sums allocated for the track, lighting and audio/video - funds that had initially been set aside for the Collana stadium (which will no longer be used for the Universiade) will now be used after the entrusting of the facilities to private investors. An additional 1,170,000 will go to the San Paolo stadium for works on toilet and shower facilities and 14,402,888.06 for works to bring it into compliance with regulations. On goods and services for the Universiade, the amount is 129,792,823. The main accreditation center will be set up in the Capodichino airport, while the Media Press Center will be located in the Mostra d'Oltremare exhibition grounds. Three hubs will be used for the athletes' village: Naples, Salerno and Caserta, with the use of two cruise ships for an overall 4,000 places, hotel lodgings for 2,000 and university dorms for another 2,000 Guidelines for the recruitment of about 8,000 volunteers were also approved. The volunteers will be involved in activities before, during and after the Universiade and will contribute to the overall success of the Games. (ANSAmed).