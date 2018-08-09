Naples

Universiade: Games will go ahead, vows regional governor

Accommodation on cruise shops and university dorms

Universiade: Games will go ahead, vows regional governor

(ANSA)- Naples, August 9 - Campania regional Governor Vincenzo De Luca has reiterated that the 2019 Summer Universiade will go ahead and said that a cohesive, enthusiastic environment had finally been created in the management of the event. De Luca was speaking after a meeting on Wednesday morning on the 2019 Universiade with representatives from the International University Sports Federation (FISU), the Naples city council and other public bodies involved. He added that "I am happy because the regional government is paying for the event. We removed the problems that had arisen on the Mostra d'Oltremare exhibition centre about the athletes' village. The lodging will be entirely on cruise ships and university dorms. So now we just have to get down to work."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente ferroviario: morti due bimbi, grave la madre

Incidente ferroviario: morti due bimbi, grave la madre

di Alfonso Naso

Trovati in una parete rocciosa un fucile clandestino e munizioni

Trovati in una parete rocciosa un fucile e munizioni

'Ndrangheta: violenza durante movida, in carcere nipote boss

'Ndrangheta: violenza durante movida, in carcere nipote boss

Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa

Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa

di Antonella Rubino

In un casolare oltre alla marijuana c'era anche un drone

In un casolare oltre alla marijuana c'era anche un drone

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33