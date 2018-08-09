Universiade: Games will go ahead, vows regional governor

Naples
09/08/2018
(ANSA)- Naples, August 9 - Campania regional Governor Vincenzo De Luca has reiterated that the 2019 Summer Universiade will go ahead and said that a cohesive, enthusiastic environment had finally been created in the management of the event. De Luca was speaking after a meeting on Wednesday morning on the 2019 Universiade with representatives from the International University Sports Federation (FISU), the Naples city council and other public bodies involved. He added that "I am happy because the regional government is paying for the event. We removed the problems that had arisen on the Mostra d'Oltremare exhibition centre about the athletes' village. The lodging will be entirely on cruise ships and university dorms. So now we just have to get down to work."
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Incidente ferroviario: morti due bimbi, grave la madre
di Alfonso Naso
Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa
di Antonella Rubino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online