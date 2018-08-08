Berlusconi calls on Salvini to be 'coherent' on TAV

Susa, August 8 - Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday called on Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to ensure that the League-5-Star Movement (M5S) government does not scrap the TAV Lyon-Turin high speed rail line project. League leader Salvini has said he thinks the project should go ahead but his government partners in the M5S have long been hostile to it. Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli, an M5S member, has said he is doing a cost-benefit analysis to decide whether to halt the TAV. "The Turin-Lyon is a fruitful project," Berlusconi told European Parliament President Antonio Tajani on the telephone during a meeting with local administrators of the Valle di Susa area near Turin. "We must be close to the League and ask Salvini to behave in a way that is coherent with the ideas of the centre right. "We have to be vigilant on this". The League and FI were alliance partners in the run-up to March's general election. FI gave its blessing to the League to form a central government with the M5S to break a long deadlock following the vote after the anti-establishment group refused to negotiate with the whole centre-right alliance. FI and the League still govern many regions together.