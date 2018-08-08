Rome

Salvini blasts furore after anti-Roma train announcement

Should think about passenger safety says interior minister

Salvini blasts furore after anti-Roma train announcement

Rome, August 8 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday blasted the furore sparked by an anti-Roma announcement by a Trenord employee on a Milan-Cremona-Mantua rail service. Passengers reported that a woman's voice broadcast via the train speakers called on passengers not to give money to "harassers", adding: "gypsies - get off at the next stop because you have broken our balls". "Instead of worrying about attacks on passengers, ticket conductors and train managers, some people are worrying about messages against the molesters," Salvini, who is also deputy premier and leader of the rightwing League, said via Twitter. "#Travellingsafely is a priority!". Trenord has identified a female member of its staff who made the announcement Tuesday, sources said on Wednesday. The staff member faces disciplinary action that could include dismissal.

