Salvini blasts furore after anti-Roma train announcement

Rome
08/08/2018
Rome, August 8 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday blasted the furore sparked by an anti-Roma announcement by a Trenord employee on a Milan-Cremona-Mantua rail service. Passengers reported that a woman's voice broadcast via the train speakers called on passengers not to give money to "harassers", adding: "gypsies - get off at the next stop because you have broken our balls". "Instead of worrying about attacks on passengers, ticket conductors and train managers, some people are worrying about messages against the molesters," Salvini, who is also deputy premier and leader of the rightwing League, said via Twitter. "#Travellingsafely is a priority!". Trenord has identified a female member of its staff who made the announcement Tuesday, sources said on Wednesday. The staff member faces disciplinary action that could include dismissal.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa
di Antonella Rubino
Tutte le baracche via entro il 31 dicembre
di Lucio D'Amico
MotoApe sbanda e s’incendia, muore lattoniere di 63 anni
di Alessandro Tumino
Il boss “tiradrittu” sta male, la difesa chiede la scarcerazione
di Antonello Lupis
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online