No fiscal peace for big tax dodgers - Di Maio

Rome, August 8 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, the leader of of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), said Wednesday that the government's plans for a 'fiscal peace' will not amount to an amnesty for big tax dodgers. "The M5S programme said that taxes must be paid," Di Maio told La7 television. "But if, at a certain point, there are those among the weak parts of society who have not managed to do that and have ended up in vortex with the inland revenue that does not enable them to start over, we say - let's wrap things up with a fixed amount and you can start again'. "It's not an amnesty because it does not regard the big evaders and the powerful who needed a fiscal shield to bring back the mafia's money at 5%. "This is needed to helped people who are still on the field".