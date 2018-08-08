Rome

No fiscal peace for big tax dodgers - Di Maio

Policy is for weak parts of society says deputy premier

No fiscal peace for big tax dodgers - Di Maio

Rome, August 8 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, the leader of of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), said Wednesday that the government's plans for a 'fiscal peace' will not amount to an amnesty for big tax dodgers. "The M5S programme said that taxes must be paid," Di Maio told La7 television. "But if, at a certain point, there are those among the weak parts of society who have not managed to do that and have ended up in vortex with the inland revenue that does not enable them to start over, we say - let's wrap things up with a fixed amount and you can start again'. "It's not an amnesty because it does not regard the big evaders and the powerful who needed a fiscal shield to bring back the mafia's money at 5%. "This is needed to helped people who are still on the field".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa

Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa

di Antonella Rubino

Tutte le baracche via entro il 31 dicembre

Tutte le baracche via entro il 31 dicembre

di Lucio D'Amico

MotoApe sbanda e s’incendia, muore lattoniere di 63 anni

MotoApe sbanda e s’incendia, muore lattoniere di 63 anni

di Alessandro Tumino

Il boss “tiradrittu” sta male, la difesa chiede la scarcerazione

Il boss “tiradrittu” sta male, la difesa chiede la scarcerazione

di Antonello Lupis

Colpisce la moglie in testa con una forchetta, arrestato

Colpisce la moglie in testa con una forchetta, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33