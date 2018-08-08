Damage from Bologna highway blaze 10 million euros - city

Bologna
08/08/2018
Bologna, August 8 - The Bologna city council said Wednesday that it estimated Monday's fatal highway accident involving a truck carrying liquid petroleum gas caused around 10 million euros of damage. The crash led to a massive fire and explosions in which the truck driver was killed and 145 people were injured. "The estimated damage from the fire that provoked a violent explosion amounts to 10 million euros," said Bologna Civil Protection chief Alberto Aitini. "There is five million euros in damage just for two car showrooms (in the area) and then there are the shops, the houses. "There was damage to two schools in the area and damage to the area's lighting".
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa
di Antonella Rubino
Tutte le baracche via entro il 31 dicembre
di Lucio D'Amico
MotoApe sbanda e s’incendia, muore lattoniere di 63 anni
di Alessandro Tumino
Il boss “tiradrittu” sta male, la difesa chiede la scarcerazione
di Antonello Lupis
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online