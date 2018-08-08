ANSA/ Italian museums open during summer holidays

(by Marzia Apice). Rome, August 8 - Art is not going on holiday this summer with museums across Italy open throughout August, including on the 15th. Marc Chagall will be the protagonist at the civic museum of Villa Colloredo Mels in Recanati with the show "Marc Chagall. Le favole ed alter storie" (Marc Chagall. Fables and other stories). The exhibit, which runs until September 30, focuses on the artist's fascination for La Fontaine's work, which he represented through the technique of engraving. On display, alongside the illustrations of the Fables will be two artworks rarely exhibited on loan from an Italian private collection - King David and His Harp and Musicien et Danseuse. The National museum of contemporary art and architecture in Rome MAXXI will offer throughout the month of August (including on the 15th) a special 7-euro ticket to visit its 12 exhibits and ongoing special projects. The museum will also remain open until 10 pm on Thursdays. Events include a display of the work of 40 African artists in "African Metropolis An imaginary city", which runs through November 4, and "Road to justice", until October 14. Bauhaus architecture will be the focus of "Tel Aviv, the White City", running through September 2, and Bruno Zevi's work and students in "Zevi's architects", until September 23. The exhibit "Capolavori del Trecento. Il cantiere di Giotto, Spoleto e l'Appennino" (Masterpieces of the 1300s. Giotto's building site, Spoleto and the Appenines" will be showcased in four Umbria cities: in Trevi at the Museo di San Francesco; in Spoleto at the Museo Diocesano - Basilica di Sant'Eufemia and the Museo Nazionale del Ducato; in Montefalco at the museum complex of San Francesco. The show runs through November 4 with 70 masterworks highlighting how Umbria was at the center of an extraordinary artistic revolution between the 13th and 14th centuries. Turin's Museo del Cinema will be open and will offer visitors the possibility of seeing, along with its permanent collection, also "SoundFrames. Cinema and music on show", a project on the connection between film and music. The museum and its panoramic lift will also be open on August 15 from 9 am until 8 pm. The Pinacoteca di Brera in Milan will offer special projects including one on August 16 when a ticket from 6 until 10:15 pm will only cost 3 euros, offering visitors the possibility of seeing the entire collection, visiting all its rooms and listening to the students of the Civica Scuola di Musica Claudio Abbado. Another opportunity on offer will be a free tour of the Pinacoteca (including an entry ticket) to learn about the history of the museum and its collections with a special focus on great masterpieces (until August 22). Milan's Palazzo Reale will also be open and offer events including the exhibit "Bonalumi 1958 - 2013" (until September 30) five years after the death of the painter Agostino Bonalumi (1935-2013), and "Pino Pinelli. Pittura oltre il limite" (or painting beyond the limit, until September 16), the first dedicated to the master of analytic painting. Another show will focus on luxury - "Luxus. Lo Stupore della Bellezza" (surprising beauty, until September 30) while "Alik Cavaliere. L'universo verde", (the green universe), will showcase the sculptor's evolution and his focus on nature on the 20th anniversary of his death. In Genoa, Palazzo Ducale will be open in August and will offer on the 15th a special ticket for 5 euros to visit the show "México, la pittura dei grandi muralisti e gli scatti di vita di Frida Kahlo e Diego Rivera" on the art of great muralists and photos portraying Khalo and Rivera and to see the Torre Grimaldina, the prison and formal rooms.