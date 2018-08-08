Rome

Budget will be serious, rigorous, courageous-Conte

Premier set to meet Salvini, Di Maio for talks on package

Budget will be serious, rigorous, courageous-Conte

Rome, August 8 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that his government's 2019 budget will be bold ahead of a meeting with deputy premiers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini on the package. "The reason for today's meeting is to put together a budget that is serious, rigorous and courageous," Conte told a press conference at the premier's office. "It will be accompanied by structural reforms that we have great confidence in because the lever for economic growth and social development will be the reforms". Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has said the budget will make a start on introducing two of the big elements of the 5-Star Movement/League contract of government - a two-tier flat tax and a 'citizenship wage' basis income.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa

Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa

di Antonella Rubino

Tutte le baracche via entro il 31 dicembre

Tutte le baracche via entro il 31 dicembre

di Lucio D'Amico

MotoApe sbanda e s’incendia, muore lattoniere di 63 anni

MotoApe sbanda e s’incendia, muore lattoniere di 63 anni

di Alessandro Tumino

Il boss “tiradrittu” sta male, la difesa chiede la scarcerazione

Il boss “tiradrittu” sta male, la difesa chiede la scarcerazione

di Antonello Lupis

Colpisce la moglie in testa con una forchetta, arrestato

Colpisce la moglie in testa con una forchetta, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33