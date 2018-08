Woman beaten to death, husband arrested

Venice, August 8 - A 35-year-old man was arrested by Carabinieri police on Wednesday for allegedly beating his 37-year-old wife to death at the family home at Cavarzere, in the province of Venice, sources said. The man, Natalino Boscolo Zemello, had been under house arrest since 2014 for attempted extortion and was considered a model inmate, the sources said. Italy has suffered an alarming spate of 'femicides' in which women are murdered, usually by their current or former partners.