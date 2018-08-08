Gangs maimed people for insurance scam

Rome
08/08/2018
Rome, August 8 - Police in the Sicilian city of Palermo have busted two dangerous criminal organizations that allegedly deliberately caused serious injuries to people's arms and legs as part of an insurance scam, sources said Wednesday. The injured people allegedly gave consent for the harm, even though in some cases they ended up in wheelchairs or had to use crutches for long periods of time, so they could obtain money from insurance companies by claiming the injuries were caused by road accidents, the sources said. On Wednesday the police executed several detention warrants issued by Palermo prosecutors in relation to the case. The methods used to injure people for the scam allegedly included smashing iron weight plates into their limbs.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa
di Antonella Rubino
Tutte le baracche via entro il 31 dicembre
di Lucio D'Amico
MotoApe sbanda e s’incendia, muore lattoniere di 63 anni
di Alessandro Tumino
Il boss “tiradrittu” sta male, la difesa chiede la scarcerazione
di Antonello Lupis
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online