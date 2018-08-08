Gangs maimed people for insurance scam

Rome, August 8 - Police in the Sicilian city of Palermo have busted two dangerous criminal organizations that allegedly deliberately caused serious injuries to people's arms and legs as part of an insurance scam, sources said Wednesday. The injured people allegedly gave consent for the harm, even though in some cases they ended up in wheelchairs or had to use crutches for long periods of time, so they could obtain money from insurance companies by claiming the injuries were caused by road accidents, the sources said. On Wednesday the police executed several detention warrants issued by Palermo prosecutors in relation to the case. The methods used to injure people for the scam allegedly included smashing iron weight plates into their limbs.