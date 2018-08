Heat alarm spreads to Rome, Turin

Rome, August 7 - The heat wave Italy is enduring is set to continue with the number of cities on the health ministry's maximum, level three alert set to go up to 12. On Tuesday 10 cities were on level three - Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Perugia, Trieste, Venice and Verona. Rome will be added to the list on Wednesday and Turin will on Thursday.