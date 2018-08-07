We'll use every arm against exploitation - Salvini

Rome, August 7 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that the government was ready to use all the means at its disposal to stop the exploitation of migrant farm workers in Italy. Salvini was speaking at the end of a security meeting in the southern city of Foggia after death of 16 foreign workers in two separate road accidents in the area highlighted their inhuman working and living conditions. "The fight against the mafia and exploitation are priorities of mine and of the government," said the minister, who is also deputy premier and leader of the rightwing League party. "We'll use all the arms available to stop these criminals (responsible for the exploitation) to cause harm".