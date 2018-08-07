Rome

Five months to rebuild highway after blaze-Toninelli

We'll try to do it faster says transport minister

Rome, August 7 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said Tuesday that it will take around five months to rebuild the section of highway destroyed by Monday's deadly blaze in Bologna, although the authorities will try to complete the work sooner. A lorry carrying liquid petroleum gas (LPG) hit a truck on the A14 highway in Bologna's Borgo Panigale district, causing one fatality and injuring 145 people, including four badly. The crash caused a huge fire, several explosions and part of a bridge on the A14 to collapse. Toninelli said that if the Autostrade per l'Italia highways agency manages to get the girders it needs for the work quickly "it would make it possible to reduce the reconstruction times significantly". The minister said he does not expect major traffic disruption in the area until after the main summer holiday period in September. He also said the government was looking at incentives for lorries to be equipped with driver-assistance technologies to reduce the risk of human errors causing accidents.

