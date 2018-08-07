Dignity decree wins final approval

Rome, August 7 - The Senate on Tuesday gave final approval to the government's dignity decree with 155 votes in favour, 125 against and one abstention. The decree, which mothballs elements of ex-premier Matteo Renzi's once-trumpeted Jobs Act labour-market reform, seeks to stop widespread job insecurity and clamp down on firms who relocate their activities outside Italy. It was drafted by Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Business leaders and the opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD) have criticised the package, saying it will make recruitment more complicated and lead to job losses.