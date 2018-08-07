More inspectors to combat migrant exploitation-Di Maio

(see related stories on migrant deaths in Puglia) Rome, August 7 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that he will launch an extraordinary recruitment process for labour inspectors to crack down on the exploitation of migrant farm workers. "The laws are there but the State is not yet equipped to carry out controls," Di Maio told Radio24 after 16 migrants were killed in two separate road accidents in Puglia in recent days. "My aim is to have an extraordinary recruitment competition for labour inspectors because more inspectors are needed. "In some areas like Gioia Tauro and the province of Foggia, the gang-master system should be eradicated company by company. "You can pass laws so you can put out a press release or you can apply the laws that already exist". Democratic Party (PD) leader Maurizio Martina said the opposition centre-left group was ready to back the government on this. "Over the last three years we have made important steps forward," Martina said in Foggia. "The law to combat the gang-master system has made it possible to increase checks in a significant way, but it's not enough. "It is necessary to increase preventative measures and, if the government is capable of proposing actions that increase the number of labour inspectors, we will support it, no ifs and no buts".