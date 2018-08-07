Rome

More inspectors to combat migrant exploitation-Di Maio

PD's Martina says ready to back govt on gang-master system

More inspectors to combat migrant exploitation-Di Maio

(see related stories on migrant deaths in Puglia) Rome, August 7 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that he will launch an extraordinary recruitment process for labour inspectors to crack down on the exploitation of migrant farm workers. "The laws are there but the State is not yet equipped to carry out controls," Di Maio told Radio24 after 16 migrants were killed in two separate road accidents in Puglia in recent days. "My aim is to have an extraordinary recruitment competition for labour inspectors because more inspectors are needed. "In some areas like Gioia Tauro and the province of Foggia, the gang-master system should be eradicated company by company. "You can pass laws so you can put out a press release or you can apply the laws that already exist". Democratic Party (PD) leader Maurizio Martina said the opposition centre-left group was ready to back the government on this. "Over the last three years we have made important steps forward," Martina said in Foggia. "The law to combat the gang-master system has made it possible to increase checks in a significant way, but it's not enough. "It is necessary to increase preventative measures and, if the government is capable of proposing actions that increase the number of labour inspectors, we will support it, no ifs and no buts".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa

Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa

di Antonella Rubino

Tutte le baracche via entro il 31 dicembre

Tutte le baracche via entro il 31 dicembre

di Lucio D'Amico

De Luca-Accorinti, scontro totale

De Luca-Accorinti,
scontro totale

Taormina, nella stanza segreta con murales proibiti

Taormina, nella stanza segreta con murales proibiti

Il giallo delle ossa trovate in mare

Il giallo delle ossa trovate in mare

di Antonella Rubino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33